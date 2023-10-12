Oxford Rescinds Boil Water Notice Following Health Department Clearance Published 3:25 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the lifting of the self-imposed precautionary boil water notice.

The precautionary boil water notice self-imposed by the City of Oxford has been revoked, effective immediately. This update follows the receipt of test results from the Mississippi Department of Health, affirming that the water from the affected area is now suitably treated and safe for typical uses, including drinking. The notice was initially issued due to a water main break near the intersection of Highway 7, South Lamar Blvd, and County Road 401.

Expressing gratitude towards the community for their patience during the notice period, the City of Oxford acknowledged the difficulties experienced by the residents. The city states it remains committed to upholding a safe water supply for its populace.

With the notice now lifted, residents are directed to:

Flush Faucets: Engage faucets for an accumulative 10 minutes to circulate system water through household plumbing. For instance, if a household has one faucet, it should be run for 10 minutes; two faucets, run both for 5 minutes each; and three faucets, run each for 3-4 minutes. A minimum of 2 minutes of flushing is advised for each faucet to ensure the line serving the faucet is cleared. Dispose of Affected Items: Discard beverages, ice, and food made during the boil water notice period. Clean Kitchenware: Rewash utensils, dishes, and any other items that came in contact with food or beverages using the cleared system water. Inspect and Replace Water Filters: Check water filters in faucets, refrigerators, and other locations and replace them if necessary. Avoid Using Hot Water for Drinking: Refrain from using water from the water heater until several tank water exchanges have occurred. Run Dishwasher Cycles: Initiate a cycle or two in the dishwasher before washing dishes to ensure cleanliness.

Further instructions regarding post-boil water notice actions can be located on the MS Department of Health website under Boil-Water Notices: Precautions to Take.

The lifting of the notice comes as a development that will allow residents to resume their usual water usage practices, adhering to the newly provided guidelines to ensure ongoing safety.