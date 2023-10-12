Update: Oxford Police Confirm Location of Previously Missing Individual

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a possible missing person, Brandon Sawyer, 21, from Canada
The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a possible missing person, Brandon Sawyer (pictured right), 21, from Canada

Update: Oxford Police Confirm Location of Previously Missing Individual

The Oxford Police Department confirmed that Brandon Sawyer, previously reported as possibly missing, has been located. The department extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in sharing the alert on social media, which played a pivotal role in ensuring Sawyer’s safety.

Initially, an alert was issued for Sawyer, 21, from Canada, who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. On Sunday, Oct. 8, he was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala, with the Canadian license plate CXWN193.

Email newsletter signup

The Oxford Police Department appreciates the community’s vigilance and prompt responses in such cases. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the department at 662-232-2400.

More News

Oxford Rescinds Boil Water Notice Following Health Department Clearance

Oxford Rescinds Boil Water Notice Following Health Department Clearance

The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a possible missing person, Brandon Sawyer, 21, from Canada

UPDATED: Oxford Police Issue Alert for Potential Missing Person

What’s happening in Oxford this weekend – Oct 12 – 15

Official opening of City Hall Pocket Park in Oxford set for Oct. 19

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...