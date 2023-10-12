Update: Oxford Police Confirm Location of Previously Missing Individual Published 3:09 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Oxford Police Department confirmed that Brandon Sawyer, previously reported as possibly missing, has been located. The department extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in sharing the alert on social media, which played a pivotal role in ensuring Sawyer’s safety.

Initially, an alert was issued for Sawyer, 21, from Canada, who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. On Sunday, Oct. 8, he was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala, with the Canadian license plate CXWN193.

The Oxford Police Department appreciates the community’s vigilance and prompt responses in such cases. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the department at 662-232-2400.