What’s happening in Oxford this weekend – Oct 12 – 15 Published 4:30 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 14 – 12th Annual Blues Festival

Lafayette County Arena at 70 F.D. Buddy East Parkway

This is a multi-day music event. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday for the Emerging Artist Showcase. The headliners include Cadillac Funk, Willie Farmer, Wendy Jean Garrison, Antho ny “Big A” Sherrod and Mizz Lowe. For more information see https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2023/10/11/the-12th-annual-oxford-blues-festival-is-set-for-oct-12-14/

Thursday, Oct. 13 – Thacker Mountain

The Graduate Hotel, 6:00 p.m. This week’s show features writer Ellen Ann Fentress

“The Steps We Take – A Memoir of Southern Reckoning”, Ernie Vincent, Davis Coen with Kinney Kimbrough. Hosted by Jim Dees with the Yellowbushwackers house band. Admission is free.

Friday, Oct. 13

Friday The Thirteenth! So not a real event but worth noting in case you consider it an unlucky or a lucky day.

Friday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 14 – Oxtoberfest

A celebration of Oxford at the new Circle and Square Brewery at 100 Depot Street. Polka music, German food, games and specials for people who live in 38655, The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and all day on Saturday.

Saturday Oct. 14 – Eclipse

The moon’s shadow will cover 78% of the sun and will be visible locally from 10:32 a.m. until 1:42 p.m. The peak of the eclipse will be at 12:04 p.m. The weather forecast calls for clear skies so the effect should be dramatic.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Eclipse Extravaganza at the Lafayette County Library

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The UM Center for Mathematics & Science Education will set up their mobile planetarium, solar telescope, and provide fun activities around the solar eclipse.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – Crepe Cartel

European influenced brunch pop up at Rice and Spice on Jackson Ave. featuring sweet and savory crepes, French coffee and tea.