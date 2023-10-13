Holly Springs teen dies in Marshall County crash Published 10:12 am Friday, October 13, 2023

On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 178 in Marshall County.

A 1998 Ford Explorer driven by 17-year-old Katravia Robinson of Holly Springs traveling east on Highway 178 left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Katravia Robinson received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.