Lafayette Commodores pick up first region win 42-17 Published 11:40 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Lafayette Commodores beat Pontotoc 42-17 on the road Friday, Oct. 13, to even their district record at 1-1 in 5A Region 1 play.

The ‘Dores are 4-3 on the season.

Team scoring and stats will be posted when available.