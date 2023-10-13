Mid-Town market open Saturday Published 10:38 am Friday, October 13, 2023

The market continues this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7-11 a.m., and below are some expected highlights:

Bost Farm will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peppers, potatoes, okra, eggplant, purple hull peas and flowers.

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa”!!

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week!

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, coconut, caramel and Italian cream, as well as several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, chocolate peanut butter, banana pudding, Cookies & Cream, chocolate chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten-free chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785 or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

View updates at https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look for them on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.