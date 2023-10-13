Oxford runs away late to stay undefeated in region play Published 11:25 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

1 of 5

Oxford ran into trouble early in the first quarter after turning the ball over on downs in their territory on their first drive of the game. Desoto Central would only need one play to score as Desoto Central Quarterback Eric Perry connected with Quintin Hannah for a 40-yard touchdown.

Oxford would gain some momentum when Colin Flanigan intercepted a pass and brought it back to the Jaguar 14-yard line, but a Mitchell Grandjean fumble would give the ball right back to the Jaguars.

Oxford(4-3, 2-0 Region 1-7A) would get on the board after a short Jaguar punt set them up on the 31-yard line. William Wilkinson would hit a 44-yard field goal to put Oxford’s first points on the board and close the first quarter.

Email newsletter signup

The Chargers would open the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown from Mitchell Grandjean to Zae Lewis to make the score 10-6 after the point-after attempt.

Wilkinson would kick a 35-yard field goal to extend the Charger lead 13-6 going into the half.

The Jaguars would make it interesting in the second half when Eric Perry ran for an 83-yard touchdown to make it 13-12. Oxford would answer back with a Mitchell Grandjean 4-yard touchdown to Kingston Gregory to take a 20-12 lead.

Desoto Central(3-5, 0-2 Region 1-7A) would answer with a big 78-yard touchdown from Perry to Hannah to tie the game at 20-20 after the 2-point attempt. Jamarion Pegues would score a 1-yard touchdown as the third quarter closed.

Oxford would buckle down after this score, and score 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Wilkinson would kick a 42-yard field goal to start the quarter. Wilkinson finished 3-3 on field goals on the night. The Chargers would add a touchdown on fourth and goal when M. Grandjean found Zae Lewis from 4 yards out.

The Oxford defense would end up getting the final score on the night when Kamar Houston blocked a Jaguar punt and returned it himself for a touchdown.

Oxford moves to 2-0 in region play and tied for first place with the win.