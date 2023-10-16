Annular solar eclipse draws crowds to Oxford Published 11:01 am Monday, October 16, 2023

On Saturday, a significant crowd gathered in Oxford at the Oxford-Lafayette Public Library to witness the annular solar eclipse. Attendees received complimentary solar-filtered glasses to safely see the eclipse as the moon passed between the Earth and the sun.

The event featured telescopes equipped with solar filters for sunspot observation and demonstrations of graphing light intensity and ultraviolet (UV) amounts. Inside the local library, a mobile planetarium offered a 20-minute feature on solar eclipses.

While Oxford did not experience complete totality, the eclipse reached approximately 65 percent coverage, causing a noticeable dimming of the sunlight. The event was a reminder of our solar system’s wonders, drawing science enthusiasts and families from the community.

Safety precautions, including solar viewing glasses, were provided to protect attendees’ eyes. The eclipse event supplied a unique opportunity to explore the science and spectacle of celestial occurrences.

The event was a collaboration between the library and UM Center for Mathematics & Science Education.

Mark your calendars for upcoming solar eclipses in the United States: April 8, 2024, for a total solar eclipse, and Feb. 5, 2046, for another annular solar eclipse. Each of these events promises a unique celestial experience.