Annual homemaker volunteer group’s holiday house set for Nov. 3-4 Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The annual Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer’s Holiday House will be Friday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena, 70 FD Buddy East Parkway in Oxford.

Vendors will have cottage industry goodies for sale, as well as beautiful artwork and craft items. Browsing through the booths is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit, and may also ease your Christmas shopping list.

Sponsors of the two-day event are the Mississippi State Extension Service, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Lafayette County Arena. The Lafayette County Cattlemen will be selling food throughout the two days. The Eastside Homemaker Club will provide craft activities for children all day Friday and on Saturday morning. There will also be a silent auction. Part of that profit will benefit a local non-profit.

Lafayette County has been a home for the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) for more than 50 years. Mississippi Homemakers is about serving people and the Holiday House is its annual fundraiser. A close look at Oxford’s service organizations will find the homemaker volunteers involved, helping either in person or by donating monetarily or with supplies. A few of these organizations are the Oxford Food Pantry, the Animal Shelter, the Veteran’s Home and local schools.

This also includes visiting residents in nursing homes in the area and visiting elderly and home-bound in the community. Additionally, the volunteers sew needed items for the Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson. The volunteers also recognize and thank Mississippi’s public officials at a yearly luncheon in June.

Come to the Lafayette County Arena to buy Christmas presents and home decorations! Come to eat, browse and get do-it-yourself ideas. Bring the children and grandchildren with you.

If you would like to be a vendor, please call YAC at 662-236-6429 or Margaret Webb-Franks, at 662-816-8586. If you have any other questions, please call Mari Kuhnle at 662-236-5628 or Jan Garrett at 662-234-4451.