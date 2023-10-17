Federal Judge Biggers dead at 88 Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

U.S. District Court Judge Neal B. Biggers has died in Oxford after an extended illness. He was

88.

The longtime Judge for the Northern District of Mississippi passed away Sunday, and no funeral

arrangements have been announced. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed his

passing to the Oxford Eagle.

Waller Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Biggers’ death is being investigated by the

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as a matter of protocol when any federal magistrate passes

away.

Biggers was appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, after serving as a

circuit judge, a district attorney and a private attorney in his hometown of Corinth. He became

the chief judge of the Northern District of Mississippi in 1998 and assumed senior status in

2000.

During his tenure, Biggers presided over many high-profile cases, including the corruption trials

of former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Oliver Diaz Jr., former attorney Paul Minor and

former state Auditor Steven Patterson.

He also handled civil rights cases, such as the desegregation of the Oxford School District and

the voting rights lawsuit filed by black residents of Noxubee County.

Biggers was known for his fairness, integrity and professionalism, as well as his sharp wit and

sense of humor. He earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues, lawyers and litigants

who appeared before him.

“Judge Biggers is a legend in the legal community and a role model for all judges,” said U.S.

District Judge Michael P. Mills, upon succeeding Biggers as the chief judge of the Northern

District in 2000. “He has served the people of Mississippi with honor and distinction for nearly

four decades. He will be greatly missed.”