Annual Buddy Walk is Sunday Published 6:15 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

9th year for popular fundraiser

Oxford’s annual Buddy Walk will take place on Oct. 22 at the Old Armory Pavilion. Sponsored by 21 United of Mississippi, this event attracts participation from residents throughout Lafayette and surrounding counties as well as from outside the state.

The 21 United of Mississippi nonprofit organization serves to advocate for the inclusion, value and acceptance of individuals with Down syndrome. Outside of summer camp scholarships, proceeds from the Buddy Walk are used for new parent packets, educational meetings, and networking events.

The walk also funds a scholarship given to a University of Mississippi School of Education student who is studying special education.

“For nine years, our community has rallied around this event and shown great support,” said Jenny Rayner, president of 21 United. “It has proven to be fun for everyone regardless of age, ability or even species. Each year more owners are bringing their pups to enjoy the day.”

The Sunday afternoon event starts at 2 p.m. One of the most popular aspects is music provided by DJ Sammy Kim. Medal presentations and the walk are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Food and beverages, kids’ games, and bounce houses are also included.

Walker registration is $15. Buddy Walk friends with special needs may participate for free. All participants are encouraged to pre-register online. A link to registration can be found on 21 United’s Facebook page.

“Last month, we held our annual summer camp, which the Buddy Walk funds,” said Rayner. “I wish everyone who attends this event could see the pure joy on the faces of our friends with Down syndrome and their families at camp. We are truly blessed to be part of this wonderful community.”

To learn more about sponsorship levels, contact Jenny Rayner at 662-380-0577 or jennyrayner@gmail.com.