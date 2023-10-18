Lafayette County Master Gardener fall lectures Oct. 21 Published 8:50 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Lafayette County Master Gardener Association invites the public to join them on Saturday, Oct. 21, for the annual Fall Gardening Lectures. The event will be held in the auditorium of the County Extension Office at 70 F. D. Buddy East Parkway.

Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the first lecture will be followed by a refreshment break from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The second lecture will begin after the break. Admission is free.

The first speaker will be Matt Nielson, president and owner of Green Groves, LLC. Matt is an ISA-certified arborist and maintains the ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification. His lecture is entitled “Considering the Cold Damage Dilemma and Other Solutions to Change Your World.” He will focus on what homeowners need to do to maintain or replace trees or shrubs that were damaged by the severe cold snap of December 2022.

The second speaker will be Charlie Buckley, a landscape artist who holds a BFA from the University of Mississippi and an MFA from Miami University. Buckley will discuss landscape as a subject of painting as well as his method for approaching a painting. His lecture is entitled “Mississippi Landscape: Finding Beauty in the Familiar.”

Both speakers will be on hand for questions and conversations at the break between the lectures. Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the second lecture, and you must be present to win.