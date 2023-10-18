Lafayette on road at West Point

Published 9:10 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Jacob Palmer

Lawon Fortner (8) takes a handoff from Nick Thompson (3) in last week’s game at Pontotoc. The Commodores won 42-17. They travel to West Point this week. (Whitney Robbins)

‘Dores now 1-1 in region after Pontotoc win

The Lafayette offense bounced back in a big way on Friday, Oct. 13, scoring 42 unanswered points in a 42-17 at Pontotoc to improve to 1-1 in region play and 4-3 overall.

The Commodores trailed 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, but that quickly changed in the second when sophomore Lawson Fortner scored to give Lafayette the lead. 

The Commodore defense forced a 3 and out and Damarion Gipson returned the punt for a score. Lafayette added another score when Davion Bell ran in from the 1 yard line  before the half to take a 21-3 lead at intermission.

Nick Thompson opened up the second half by finding Makyi Reed-Jones for a 45 yard touchdown. 

J’Meire Jones got the ball  back for the Commodores with an interception. Thompson would find Chavron Bell for his second passing touchdown of the night to take a 35-3 lead in the third quarter. 

Fortner sealed the game and started the running clock  for the Commodores with his second rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. 

Pontotoc would add two touchdowns in the 4th quarter to try and cut into the Commodore lead. 

The Commodores will return to action this Friday as they travel to West Point to play the West Point Green Wave. 

West Point (4-3, 1-1 Region 1-5A) looks to bounce back after losing its comeback bid against Clarksdale last week  in a 27-21 loss. 

The Green Wave is led offensively by University of Florida commit Kahnen Daniels. The senior running back has rushed for 1108 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. 

Senior Quinterion Evans is the team’s second leading rusher with 308 yards and 3 touchdowns. Evans also has a receiving touchdown on the season. Evans and Daniels have accounted for all offensive touchdowns for West Point this season.  

Sophomore Shamarion McKinney leads the team in tackles with 30 on the season.

Lafayette has not defeated the Green Wave since 2008, losing the the last 8 meetings.

