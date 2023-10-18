Late Oxford lawyers honored by court Published 6:45 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

On Oct. 10 the Mississippi Supreme Court and the Mississippi Bar honored the lives and service of 91 lawyers who died during the past year. Chief Justice Mike Randolph presided as eight of the nine justices convened for the annual Bar Memorial Service in the En Banc Courtroom in Jackson.

Oxford lawyers who were memorialized at the annual ceremony included Andy T. Arant Jr., Catherine V. Kilgore, Falton O. Mason, Jr., Clant M. Seay and William C. Walker, Jr.

Mississippi Bar President Jenny Tyler Baker in her eulogy said, “these individuals we celebrate and grieve today are part of our collective history. They are the history of our state. They are the history of our profession. But more importantly, they were family members.”

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi Bar President-Elect Meade Mitchell read each name with a measured cadence, and read a Memorial Resolution which concluded, “Whereas, in the reading of these names of our departed colleagues, we express our admiration, respect and deepest gratitude for their service to our profession and for enriching our lives and communities with their friendship.”

Other public officials among the deceased are retired Major General and Chancellor Terrill “T.K” Moffett of Tupelo and retired Circuit Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker of Pontotoc.