UPDATED: Mississippi String Quartet performs Sunday in Jackson Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Mississippi String Quartet (MSQ), along with pianist, Stephen Sachs, will be performing this Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 4000 Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

The program will feature a Mississippi premiere of the dynamic piano quintet by award-winning Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz. The concert will be followed by a reception, and donations will be accepted and appreciated.

The MSQwas formed in 2019 with the vision of performing standard quartet repertoire as well as unique compositions by lesser-known composers, such as Bacewicz. Since their inception, the quartet has performed throughout the region, including the Old Capitol Museum, Millsaps College and in many fine home as part of their ongoing “House Concert” series.

The MSQ, a MS Arts Commission grant recipient, has created a “Winter Holiday” CD that will be available for purchase at the concert, perfect in time for the holidays.