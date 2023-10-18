Nip and tuck on the peepers Published 9:49 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Jan Penton-Miller

On this absolutely gorgeous day I got up early, enjoyed my coffee, spent some time reading my Bible, and got busy with the day. On a fabulous morning like this one I often awaken early with thoughts of all the things I need to accomplish in 24 hours.

Missy lies nearby resting on the wool rug in my front room. She is such a delightful companion and follows me from room to room as I go about my day. The way Missy loves me is so beautiful, it almost brings tears to my eyes. She always wants to be near me and never tires of my company.

She doesn’t hear as well as she once did, and her eyes are getting a little cloudy. Cataract surgery is routinely performed on dogs, and maybe Missy is a candidate.

There are those of us who can’t really put a price tag on our fur babies. I’m going to call my vet today and see about the possibility.

I’m actually pumped about getting my eyes done, and the doctors say that it’s pretty amazing how much difference the surgery makes.

From what I’ve read about it the lessening of visual acuity is so gradual that most people are surprised at how much more vivid colors are once they have their new lenses. I only have one worry. I’m pretty sure that I will be able to see my wrinkles in much greater detail!

I suppose I’ll just call them character lines, but I am going to get my eyes done after the cataract surgery. I’m tired of them looking droopy, so that will be next. I know a lot of people who have had a little nip tuck here and there, and they seem really happy with the results.

My dermatologists and eye doctor have recommended a very good surgeon in so I’m excited about getting my peepers done. I guess I will always show my age because I love eye makeup.

I know the young girls don’t wear much, but I have always enjoyed experimenting with color. After I get my eyes done, and they have time to heal I’ll probably be sporting even more eye makeup!