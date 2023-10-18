‘Oleander City’ author to speak Oct. 25 Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The public is invited to the educational program “Oleander City, A Visit with the Author” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, 10 Private Road 2050, just northeast of the intersection of highways 30 and 7 (near Stouts Carpet & Flooring). Plenty of free parking is available.

The author is Dr. Matt Bondurant, an associate professor of English at the University of Mississippi, where he also directs the MFA and PhD program. He will talk about his latest novel, “Oleander City,” and answer questions.

Bondurant’s novels have been international bestsellers. He has also written screenplays as well as short stories and nonfiction pieces for an array of national publications. See more information on his diverse achievements at his faculty page: https://olemiss.edu/ people/mrbondur.

For more information, contact Don Mason, committee chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.