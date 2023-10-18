Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine welcomes Dr. R. Tyler Ellis Published 7:15 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine welcomed the arrival of R. Tyler Ellis, M.D., as the newest member of its board-certified, fellowship-trained team of providers.

“We pride ourselves in providing the most specialized patient care in the orthopedic and sports medicine fields,” said Dr. Daniel Boyd at Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. “With the addition of Dr. R. Tyler Ellis, Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and its partners offer specialized care for all parts of the body.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Ellis to our team at Oxford Ortho as his addition will provide further expert care in joint replacement and robotic surgery to the North Mississippi and Mid-South region.”

Ellis is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specialized in traumatic and degenerative disorders of the hip and knee. His practice focuses primarily on both hip and knee replacement as well as revision hip and knee replacement.

He said he takes immense pride in listening to his patients’ needs to construct individualized treatments that can improve quality of life, alleviate debilitating joint pain and ultimately add back function to his patients’ lives. This includes a wide array of non-surgical modalities, as well as total and partial knee replacements, total hip replacements and revisions of previously performed hip and knee replacements that are not functioning as well as they should.

Outside of his focus on the treatment of arthritis, Ellis’s practice also includes surgical and nonsurgical treatment of upper and lower extremity fractures and dislocations, musculoskeletal infections, angular deformities and limb length discrepancy, fracture non-unions and limb preservation.

Ellis received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center School of Medicine in Memphis. He later went on to complete orthopedic surgery residency at the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

After residency, Ellis completed a comprehensive fellowship in total joint arthroplasty at Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Jackson. During his fellowship training Ellis underwent expanded and intensive training in primary hip and knee reconstruction, revision hip and knee reconstruction.

Along with treating periprosthetic trauma and prosthetic joint infection, he has undergone rigorous training in cutting edge robotic technology which he uses for total hip, total knee and partial knee replacements.

Ellis graduated from The University of Mississippi in 2012. From the moment he arrived in Oxford, and every day since, it has always felt like home, he said. The “amazing community of Oxford had such a positive impact” on him and his wife Callie and moving back to Oxford has been a top priority throughout his medical training.

Ellis said he is very excited to now be able to serve as orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist for Ole Miss Athletic teams and Delta State University athletics and to give back to North Mississippi and Oxford communities that have meant so much to his life and his training.

Established in 1997, Oxford Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is an orthopedic clinic providing expert care to patients with various orthopedic injuries and ailments. It has been honored to be voted “Best Medical Clinic” in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Best of Oxford in the Oxford Magazine.