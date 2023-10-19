Juveniles accused of arson, trespass in fires at Drew School

Published 9:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Seven Juveniles suspected in Drew School Fire

Seven juveniles face charges of arson and trespass following two separate fires at a vacant school on Green Avenue in Drew. The first incident occurred on Oct. 14, with the Drew Volunteer Fire Department swiftly extinguishing the flames, resulting in minor damage. However, a subsequent fire on Oct. 15 led to the structure’s total collapse.

The disused school building, awaiting addition to the Sunflower County Historical Register, became the scene of a major investigation spearheaded by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) alongside the Drew Police Department. Following the inquiry, authorities arrested six teenagers — four aged 15 and two aged 14. Each faces one count of 1st Degree Arson and one count of Trespass.

While the six apprehended juveniles are confined to their homes awaiting court, a seventh suspect remains at large. With the accused being minors, their identities are withheld.

