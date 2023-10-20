Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday Published 2:21 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 a.m.

Expect many offerings, including the following:

Garden Fresh will have preserves of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, tart plum, and peach; crunchy sweet pickles, pickled beets and chow chow.

Yocona Meadows Vineyards will be selling muscadines and muscadine jelly.

Bost Farm will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peppers, potatoes, okra, eggplant, purple hull peas and flowers.

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan, and strawberry; sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls

Farmstead Florals will be selling sunflowers and custom bouquets to brighten your week!

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, caramel, red velvet and Italian cream; several flavors of cupcakes and minis; cheesecake flavors of NY Style, chocolate turtle, Heath Bar crunch, chocolate peanut butter, banana pudding, cookies & cream, chocolate chip, turtle, key lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten free chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Potential venders will find application documents at http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com/.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look for the market on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.