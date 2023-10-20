Scares for a good cause, Oxford Police Department prepares Haunted House Published 12:57 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Oxford Police Department has prepared some spooky fun for the community for their two-night Haunted House event at 10 Industrial Drive Oct. 20-21 from 6-9 p.m. The event is $5 cash at the door, and the money raised allows OPD to support local charities. This year proceeds will go to The Pregnancy Center, Interfaith Compassion Ministries and Night to Shine.

“It is one of our favorite events every year and our department really loves volunteering and being involved with our community, “said Breck Jones, public information officer.

This is the 17th annual haunted house. Police volunteer their time to put together the event each year. This year, the Oxford Fire Department will help out by leading groups through the haunted house.

OPD staff have prepared different spooky rooms full of chills, thrills and surprises on a haunted house tour that lasts around 10 to 15 minutes.

According to Breck, it is a very popular event with around 1,000 people going through over the two nights.