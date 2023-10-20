Wendell Keel Parks Published 11:27 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Mr. Wendell Keel Parks, 88, died Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at his home in Oxford, MS. A celebration of life will be held Friday, October 20, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Petermann officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon in West Hall. Burial will follow the service in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Parks was born on December 19, 1934, to the late Anna Lee Keel and Lucious Parks. A native of Oxford, he was a self-employed property owner and an avid fan of all Ole Miss sports. Mr. Parks was a proud member of Oxford Kiwanis Club for over 50 years and a member of Christ Global Methodist Church. As a lifelong Republican, he held a strong devotion to his country and was a member of the Republican National Committee. Mr. Parks found great joy in traveling all across the world, whether discovering new places or returning to one of his favorite spots. Nothing soothed his spirit quite like jazz music, and you could often find him on a beautiful afternoon, driving in his convertible with the top down and the jazz music turned all the way up. Family was most important in his life and he looked forward to every moment spent with them.

Mr. Parks is survived by his daughter, Wendy Rose of Oxford, MS; son, John David Parks of Oxford, MS; grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Watkins (Larry), Nick Erwin, Amy Cathryne Erwin, Madison Parks, and Kelsey Slate (Shane); and great-grandchildren, Nathan Parks Erwin, Atlas Carter Rose, Josie Mei Parks, Christopher Michael Slate, Harper Jean Slate, and Canaan Joel Slate.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Parks’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.