What’s Happening This Weekend in Oxford

Published 1:50 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford Police Department Haunted House – Oct 20 6-10 p.m.

10 Industrial Drive Friday and Saturday only, 6-10 p.m.

$5 Cash only. The17th Annual OPD Haunted House is spooky fun where police and staff have prepared rooms for those who dare to be scared can tour. Proceeds go to the Pregnancy Center, Night to Shine, and Interfaith Compassion Ministries.

Email newsletter signup

 

 

One Night Stand – Oct 21 5-9 p.m.

Ole Miss Motel 1517 University Ave

The annual art show series will feature the works of 10 different regional artists, displaying a variety of mediums, including painting, photography and sculpture.

 

One Night Stand at the Ole Miss Motel returns

More Lifestyle

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday

NW nursing cohort has 100 percent NCLEX passing at Oxford, Senatobia campuses

Scares for a good cause, Oxford Police Department prepares Haunted House

New RV Resort and Water Park coming to Oxford

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...