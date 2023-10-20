What’s Happening This Weekend in Oxford Published 1:50 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Oxford Police Department Haunted House – Oct 20 6-10 p.m.

10 Industrial Drive Friday and Saturday only, 6-10 p.m.

$5 Cash only. The17th Annual OPD Haunted House is spooky fun where police and staff have prepared rooms for those who dare to be scared can tour. Proceeds go to the Pregnancy Center, Night to Shine, and Interfaith Compassion Ministries.

Email newsletter signup

One Night Stand – Oct 21 5-9 p.m.

Ole Miss Motel 1517 University Ave

The annual art show series will feature the works of 10 different regional artists, displaying a variety of mediums, including painting, photography and sculpture.