October’s ending brings out the spooky, the moon and the ‘falling back’ time Published 6:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Late October offers a spooky taste of moon gazing, Halloween lore and advice on how to best deal with time “falling back” in early November.

Full Hunter’s Moon – Saturday, Oct. 28

As we approach Halloween, October’s full Moon will rise. Called the Full Hunter’s Moon, it will reach peak illumination at 4:24 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, Oct. 28. The full moon will be below the horizon, so we’ll have to wait until sunset to watch it rise and take its place in the sky. Like September’s Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon rises around the same time for several nights, so start looking for it on Friday, Oct. 27! See the meaning of the Hunter’s Moon and why it’s special: Almanac.com/ FullHuntersMoon

The Calendar Origins of Halloween – Thursday, Oct. 31

The origin of Halloween and many of its customs can be traced back to Samhain, an ancient pagan Celtic festival that is Gaelic for “summer’s end,” a day to bid goodbye to warmth and light as the days shortened. Did you know that pumpkins weren’t the original carved squash? The Irish used hollowed-out, candlelit turnips carved with a demon’s face to frighten away spirits. When Irish immigrants in the 1840s found few turnips in the United States, they used the more plentiful pumpkins instead. Find more Halloween folklore here! Almanac.com/Halloween

Daylight Saving Time Ends – Sunday, Nov. 7

The ever-controversial practice of Daylight Saving ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 a.m., which means that it’s yet again time to “fall back” and set our clocks back one hour before falling asleep Saturday night! How did Daylight Saving Time come to be – and why do we still do it today? The Old Farmer’s Almanac has the intriguing history of the practice and the real reasons behind its implementation (Hint: don’t blame the farmers!) Almanac.com/DST