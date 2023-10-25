Betty Ellen Chesser Robertson Published 8:36 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Betty Ellen Chesser Robertson, 82, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at her home in Oxford. The funeral was Sept. 29, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church. Officiated by Rev Dan Robertson, Rev Jerry East and Rev Buster Wilson. Burial followed in the service in Kingdom Cemetery.

She was born on July 25, 1941, in Starkville, to the late Clemmie Seitz and Odie Mark Chesser. She attended Starkville High School, worked as a telephone operator after graduating.

In 1964, Betty married her husband, Ross, beginning what would become nearly 60 years of marriage to the love of her life. For over 22 years, she worked in child nutrition for Lafayette School System.

A member of New Prospect Baptist Church, she taught children’s Sunday school and enjoyed accompanying the church on trips with the women’s ministry.

Betty is survived by her husband, James Ross Robertson of Oxford, her daughter, Anita Ruth Eaves and her husband, Ricky, of Toccopola, sons, James Michael Robertson and his wife, Rhonda, of Thaxton, and Bryan Douglas Robertson and his wife, Kari, of Canton, GA; 13 grandchildren, Madison, Stuart, Bethany, Jo Jo, Lincoln, P.K., Canaan, Eli, Si, Zan, Solomon, Leti, and Lena;and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.