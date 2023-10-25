Cofield’s Corner Published 8:26 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By John Cofield

He arrived in Oxford in 1961 to take photographs for his upcoming book, “Faulkner’s World.” With New England roots and California ties, Martin J. Dain captured the Oxford calm before the Ole Miss storm. Snapshots in time for the ages. Mayberry lived then.

Guided around the country by the likes of Howard Duvall, Ed Meek and others, Dain left a wonderful record of those days, before he left us. Then he returned in July 1962 for the funeral of William Faulkner.

Years later UM Archives bought the Dain’s Lafayette County collection and it is preserved and on display on campus to this day.