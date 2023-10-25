Connie’s Chicken coming to Oxford

Published 11:45 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Connie's Chicken is under construction on Jackson Avenue. (Jimmy Durham)

Connie’s Chicken, a Tupelo mainstay for more than four decades, is expanding its operations with a new restaurant currently under construction in Oxford. This move places the new establishment on Jackson Avenue, where it will vie for local patronage alongside Popeye’s.

Founded in 1978 by Constantine Asters and his eldest son, Mike, Connie’s Chicken has garnered a loyal following for its chicken, biscuits and blueberry donuts. 

Following Mike’s death in December 2020, Oxford residents Nickle Smith and Tres Brasell assumed ownership, steering the business into its current growth phase. 

Email newsletter signup

Unlike its original Tupelo location, the Oxford restaurant will offer dinner service, a feature also slated to be introduced in Tupelo soon.

While the construction is ongoing in Oxford, another new restaurant will open its doors in West Point.

More News

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 26 crime report

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 27 crime report

Planet Fitness opens at new Oxford location

Final Mid-Town Farmers’ Market this Saturday

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...