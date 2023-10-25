Connie’s Chicken coming to Oxford Published 11:45 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Connie’s Chicken, a Tupelo mainstay for more than four decades, is expanding its operations with a new restaurant currently under construction in Oxford. This move places the new establishment on Jackson Avenue, where it will vie for local patronage alongside Popeye’s.

Founded in 1978 by Constantine Asters and his eldest son, Mike, Connie’s Chicken has garnered a loyal following for its chicken, biscuits and blueberry donuts.

Following Mike’s death in December 2020, Oxford residents Nickle Smith and Tres Brasell assumed ownership, steering the business into its current growth phase.

Unlike its original Tupelo location, the Oxford restaurant will offer dinner service, a feature also slated to be introduced in Tupelo soon.

While the construction is ongoing in Oxford, another new restaurant will open its doors in West Point.