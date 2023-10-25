Donate worn flags now for retirement

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Staff Report

A U.S. flag retirement drop box is now located at the Oxford Police Department, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle)

Has your American flag become old, faded, tattered, or otherwise in need of retirement? There are places for you to donate them and know they will be retired properly.

The David Reese Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their annual flag retirement ceremony on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park. 

They are now collecting flags via donation boxes at the Oxford Post Office and the Lafayette County/Oxford Public Library. The boxes are clearly marked.

