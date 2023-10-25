Dr. Z cuts ribbon

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Mississippi Eye Care in Taylor is celebrating a new eye doctor and a new Chamber of Commerce membership. On Thursday, Oct. 19, Dr. Justin Zampella cut the red ribbon to signify his taking the reins. Dr. Elizabeth Darby will still be in the office on Wednesdays according to Zampella. Dr. Z (as he is known)  cuts the ribbon while being joined by his wife Maggie. Also with him were Dr. Gil Davis and his wife Jerri Anne. Also pictured are Z and Fancy, the office dogs, along with many friends, family, chamber members and ambassadors, Plein Air neighbors and Watermelon Slim. (Joey Brent)

