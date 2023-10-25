Free Thanksgiving meal planned Published 7:50 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

S.O.A.R. (Success Over Adversity – Redeemed), a nonprofit in Oxford, will serve a Thanksgiving meal with trimmings to all homeless and senior citizens on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Stone Center located at 423 Washington Ave.

Minister Chris D. Jones, founder and executive director for S.O.A.R. said the organization’s mission is to assist women and girls as they transition through life’s circumstances.

The meal will be served at 11 a.m., Jones said. Any families experiencing hardship during the Thanksgiving season are also welcome to attend.

Donations and food items for the meal are being accepted. Contact Jones at 662-687-4520 or by email at sistersoarinc@yahoo.com.