Full Hunter’s Moon on Saturday Published 9:22 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

As we approach Halloween, October’s full moon will rise.

Called the Full Hunter’s Moon, it will reach peak illumination at 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The full moon will be below the horizon, so we’ll have to wait until sunset to watch it rise and take its place in the sky.

Like September’s Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon rises around the same time for several nights, so start looking for it on Friday, Oct. 27.