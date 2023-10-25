JROTC’s approved for Adopt-a-Street Published 7:12 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

In a unanimous decision, the Board of Aldermen has approved the application from Oxford High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MC JROTC) to join the city of Oxford’s Adopt-a-Street program.

The approval allows the group to adopt a 1.35-mile stretch of road, starting from the intersection of Sisk Avenue and Commonwealth Boulevard, extending east to F.D. Buddy East Boulevard, and then south to Fire Station No. 2.

Before the approval, the application had included signed liability waivers from 11 JROTC members: Chester Brewer, Alexander Andrews, Madison Davis, Javier Centellas, Sanjey Celer, Rebecca Stewart, Charles White, Edward Laws, Jackson Garner, Robert Jubera and Hannah Haralson.

Environmental Services staff had reviewed the application and recommended its approval, contingent on future participants signing a liability waiver.

The Adopt-a-Street program aims to engage community members in supporting the cleanliness and appearance of local streets. The board’s approval and the JROTC’s participation are expected to impact the community positively.