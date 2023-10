Keith Carter to talk at Moe’s tonight Published 9:22 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Keith Carter, Athletic Director at Ole Miss, will talk about the future and state of Ole Miss athletics at Moe’s Barbecue on South Lamar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 25. Carter will also take questions from the audience.

Steve Vassallo hosts a monthly series with guest speakers at Moe’s that is free to the public.