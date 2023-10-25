MSU Extension taps Newman to lead northeast region Published 6:52 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Has been Lafayette Co. agent since 2018

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

A county and interim regional coordinator for the Mississippi State University Extension Service will soon take the reins as regional coordinator in its northeast region.

Lance Newman will begin his new duties on Dec. 1. Newman has been with MSU Extension since 1999. He currently leads Lafayette County’s MSU Extension office as its coordinator and has served as the interim regional coordinator for the Delta region for more than a year.

Regional Extension coordinators provide administrative direction to county agents in the development, implementation and evaluation of educational programming. In addition, they lead outreach efforts in their region.

Newman holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from MSU, both in agricultural and Extension education. He joined MSU Extension in 1999, serving Yalobusha and Marion counties until 2002, when he became an area agent in animal science and forages. In 2018, he moved to his current post in Lafayette County.

“Lance has demonstrated the ability to provide leadership and guidance to countless agents during his 20-plus years with MSU Extension,” said Steve Martin, interim director for MSU Extension. “His skills and knowledge of MSU Extension’s programs and objectives will make for a fast transition into this role.”

Newman is replacing Linda Mitchell, who has led the northeast region since 2015. Mitchell was also the interim head of the MSU Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development until earlier this year, when she was named director.

Newman will be based at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona.