Oxford swim sets records at state meet Published 9:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The 200 Freestyle relay team wins first place, sets new school mark

The Oxford High swim team won three event titles and set four school records at the 2023 MHSAA Class III State Championship on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.

Jacob Tulchinsky took home the state title in the 100 Freestyle while Brooks Sipes won the 100 Breaststroke, breaking her school record with a 1:08.01.

The boys 200 Freestyle relay team of Bobby Jubera, Knox Laws, Gates Allen and Tulchinsky also earned gold with a school best time of 1:30.44.

After lowering his school record in the 50 Freestyle during preliminaries, Tulchinsky dropped it again in finals, clocking a 21.56 on his way to a second place finish.

Cole Oyler capped her outstanding career as one of the most decorated girls swimmers in Oxford history with second place finishes in both the 50 and 100 Freestyle. Oyler and Sipes also paced the girls 400 Freestyle relay to third place with teammates Holly Cabral and Anabelle Pannel.

Landon Schock took second in the 100 Breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM. Allen was fifth in the 50 Freestyle and Jubera was fifth in the 100 Backstroke.

The boys 400 Freestyle relay team of Schock, Jubera, Allen, and Tulchinsky finished third while setting a school record of 3:19.97. Oxford also placed third in the boys 200 Medley relay (Jubera, Schock, Laws, Rel Alderson) and girls 200 Freestyle relay (Cabral, Darden Crowe, Maier Jernigan, Sipes). The Oxford boys finished 3rd and the girls finished fourth in the overall point total.

“I am very proud of our kids,” said head coach Hayley Murphy. “They met their goals and many of them exceeded my expectations. Oxford took 16 kids to the state championship meet and we returned to Oxford with 26 medals total. It has been a great first season as head coach.”

“I definitely couldn’t have done it without the help of my assistant coach, Austin Smithwick. His leadership and support to guide our swimmers and create a winning atmosphere was beneficial in helping us reach our goals. We will miss our senior class as they leave behind big shoes to fill, but we look forward to getting prepared and ready for next season,” Murphy said.