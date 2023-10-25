There’s no need to toil over a hot cauldron to seek fall events: Check out this list instead.
Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Local Halloween and fall festivities are as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Fall carnival at OPC gym, 4-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
- Truck or tray at the veteran’s home, 6-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
- Halloween Carnival at 12 Oaks, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
- Fall festival at the Yocana Community Center, 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
- Cedar Oaks trails, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Boy Scouts Trunk or Treat, National Guard Armory, 2-5 p.m.
- Fall Carnival, Calvary Church, 3-5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.
- Fall Festival at the Arena, 4-6 p.m.
- Halloween at Camp Hopewell, 5-8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 30
- Trunk or Treat, Coleman’s Funeral Home, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Halloween Safe Stop at the Arena, 5 p.m.
- Oxford Halloween Festival, Oxford High School, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
