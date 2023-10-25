There’s no need to toil over a hot cauldron to seek fall events: Check out this list instead.

Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Local Halloween and fall festivities are as follows:

Pumpkin smiles (David Menidrey/Unsplash)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • Fall carnival at OPC gym, 4-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

  • Truck or tray at the veteran’s home, 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

  • Halloween Carnival at 12 Oaks, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Trick or treat! (Nick Fewings/Unsplash)

  • Fall festival at the Yocana Community Center, 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

  • Cedar Oaks trails, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scouts Trunk or Treat, National Guard Armory, 2-5 p.m.
  • Fall Carnival, Calvary Church, 3-5 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.
  • Fall Festival at the Arena, 4-6 p.m.
  • Halloween at Camp Hopewell, 5-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30

  • Trunk or Treat, Coleman’s Funeral Home, 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Halloween Safe Stop at the Arena, 5 p.m.
  • Oxford Halloween Festival, Oxford High School, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

