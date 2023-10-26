Camelia Stewart named Holly Springs, Tombigbee deputy district ranger Published 7:21 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Camelia Stewart, a natural resource professional with more than 15 years of experience, has been selected as the Holly Springs and Tombigbee National Forests deputy district ranger.

This position helps manage about 225,000 acres of federal land in north Mississippi.

“I am excited to join the National Forest in Mississippi leadership team,” said Stewart. “They have done great things in the agency and have been great stewards of public land. It is an honor to have been selected. I look forward to working with the Holly Springs/Tombigbee employees.”

Stewart started as a wildlife biologist trainee before becoming a permanent biologist in the Caney Ranger District in Louisiana. While in Louisiana, she completed several temporary assignments, including ranger details in Alabama and Mississippi, as well as an external-outreach program director on the Summit Ranger District in California. She was the other resource assistant on the Catahoula Ranger District of the Kisatchie National Forest.

Stewart received a bachelor’s in forestry and environmental science with an emphasis in wildlife from Tuskegee University-Mississippi State University in their 3 plus 1 program. She began her permanent career with the Forest Service in 2007.

“We’re excited to have Camelia join the National Forests in Mississippi,” said Forest Supervisor Shannon Kelardy. “Camelia has a great deal of forest service experience. She’s a great addition to our team. I look forward to working with her.”