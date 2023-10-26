OHS’s Amy Rosen named conservation district’s ‘outstanding teacher of the year’

Published 7:16 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford High School chemistry teacher Amy Rosen has been named "Oustanding Teacher of the Year" by the Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District. Pictured left to right are Edi Bouler, Soil Conservationist- Natural Resources Conservation Service; Amy Rosen, OHS physics teacher; and Carol Watts, district clerk of the Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District. (Contributed)

Oxford High School physics teacher Amy Rosen has been named “Oustanding Teacher of the Year” by the Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District. Rosen is the adviser for the award-winning OHS Envirothon team, a competition hosted nationally by The National Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Amy Rosen

Since 2018, Rosen has led the Envirothon team in preparation and travel to compete. Oxford students compete in regional and state competitions each spring and the national competition each July.

The environmental science competition involves stations about wildlife, forestry, soils, aquatic ecology and a current issue that changes each year. Students must have a strong understanding of each topic and must be able to identify a wide range of animals, trees, soil types and aquatic invertebrates.

“The kids do all the studying and the work, and I just support them. We have had incredibly hardworking students representing OHS for many years,” said Rosen.

Local representatives from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NCRS) and the Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District presented Rosen with a plaque and monetary award. Oxford High Envirothon teams have won the state competition for 12 consecutive years.

