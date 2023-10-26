Saturday in-person absentee voting begins

Published 9:41 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Staff Report

Vote (Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash)
Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday, Oct. 28.
The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Nov. 4. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by county circuit clerk offices by Nov. 15 to count.
For questions regarding Election Day, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.govcall the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit YallVote.ms.

