Final Mid-Town Farmers’ Market this Saturday Published 11:17 am Friday, October 27, 2023

All good things come to an end, including the farmers’ market Saturday. The market will reopen next May.

Expected highlights on Saturday include the following:

Bost Farm will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, peppers, and flowers.

will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, peppers, and flowers. The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.” Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your weekend.

will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your weekend. Southern sweets will have fried pies (peach, apple, chocolate and etc…), sugar-free peach and apple fried pies, variety of whole pies, and breads.

will have fried pies (peach, apple, chocolate and etc…), sugar-free peach and apple fried pies, variety of whole pies, and breads. Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce.

will have hydroponic living lettuce. Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef.

will have grass-fed beef. Yocona Meadows Vineyards will be selling muscadines and muscadine jelly.

will be selling muscadines and muscadine jelly. Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, caramel and Italian cream. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, chocolate turtle, Heath Bar crunch, banana pudding, cookies and cream, chocolate chip, turtle, key lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten-free chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785 or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-mile, and look for it on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.