Lafayette pummels New Hope 43-7 Published 10:25 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Lafayette scored early and often Friday night, pummeling New Hope 43-7 at William L. Burford Stadium in Oxford. The Commodores improved to 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in 5A Region 1 play.

The Trojans dropped to 0-9 (0-4) with the loss.

After a fumble turnover on their first possession, the Commodores bounced back to score touchdowns on their next five drives, converting four PATs and one 2-point try.

Just before the end of the first half, Lafayette recovered an onside kickoff and scored a sixth touchdown on a 28 yard pass from Nick Thompson to J’meire Jones.

The Commodores led 43-7 at halftime, the Trojans having scored on a 28-yard pass of their own.

With a running clock in the second half because of Lafayette’s wide margin, there was no scoring in a quick third quarter.

In the fourth period the Commodores scored their seventh touchdown of the game and Casey Ferguson added an extra point to make it an even 50 for Lafayette on the night.

Lafayette will close out regular season play next week with a home game against Corinth on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.