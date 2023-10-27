Oxford PhotoBomb opens selfie studio on Oxford Square Published 3:13 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

1 of 3

Oxford PhotoBomb, known for its event photography services, has expanded with a new retail photography studio on the Oxford Square. The studio, which opened in fall 2023, introduces Oxford’s first Selfie Studio designed for selfie enthusiasts.

Located at 1105 Van Buren Avenue, it’s a modern space with unique backdrops, professional photographers and onsite printing services. It operates on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until around 1 a.m., offering various rooms and props for unique photo opportunities.

Hiram Eastland III, one of the proprietors, expressed enthusiasm for the new location, noting its potential to become a go-to spot for Square visitors. He mentioned that the primary focus remains on event photography, but the new studio provides a base for both scheduled and spontaneous shoots.

Originating as a vintage trailer photo booth in summer 2015, Oxford PhotoBomb has grown into a reputable photography service in Oxford and nearby university communities. The venture has continually adapted to the diverse photography needs of individuals, groups, and organizations.

The new retail space allows Oxford PhotoBomb to blend traditional and modern photography, catering to a wider audience. Besides selfie opportunities, the studio provides professional photography and can be rented for special events like wedding party shoots, birthday parties or sorority events.

Those interested in reserving services for events or at the Square studio can email oxfordphotobomb@gmail.com.