Planet Fitness opens at new Oxford location October 27, 2023

New 18,000-square foot location offering $1 down, $10 per month no-commitment memberships

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, recently announced the opening of its new Oxford club at 2535 Jackson Ave.

New members can join for $1 down and $10 per month or $1 down and $24.99 per month for a PF Black Card until Oct. 31.

The new Planet Fitness in Oxford will offer the following features and amenities:

More than 80 state-of-the-art pieces of cardio equipment

Expansive strength and free weights equipment

Free fitness training through the special program

Training area equipped with the PF 30-Minute Express Circuit, PF SYNRGY 360 Functional Training System, including brand-new Life Fitness equipment, kettlebells and much more

Free WiFi

28 65-inch TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

Private locker rooms with private changing areas, day lockers and modern individual showers

Black Card Spa for PF Black Card members

Salon grade tanning beds

HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, a Recovery Lounge by CryoLounge+ and the RelaxSpace Wellness Pod

“We are excited to bring our ‘judgement free’ fitness experience to the Oxford community,” said Murphee Pellman, director of marketing at Pinnacle Fit Clubs, LLC, a Planet Fitness franchise division. “At Planet Fitness, we offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level, into our friendly, comfortable and non-intimidating environment. We encourage you to come check out our new Oxford location and see what our unique ‘Judgement Free Zone’ is all about.”

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the “Judgement Free Zone,” where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

The PF Black Card membership, which is typically $24.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,400+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations.

For more information or to join online, visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).