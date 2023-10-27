Student found deceased near campus parking lot

Published 4:52 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Grief (Mike Labrum/Unsplash)

University Police were summoned on Friday morning to respond to a report of an unresponsive student discovered near an on-campus parking lot. Following an investigation by the Coroner’s Office, it was confirmed that the student had passed away.

The University of Mississippi released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this student, and our hearts are with their loved ones during this difficult time. Dealing with loss is never easy. We urge our community to support and show empathy toward each other.

“If individuals are struggling and need assistance, we encourage them to utilize the following campus resources: University Counseling Center and  UMatter: Student Support & Advocacy.

This is a developing story.

