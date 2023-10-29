First frost advisory for the season issued for Oxford and Lafayette County Published 4:56 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

Frost advisory issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, including Lafayette County from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. CDT Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 32 degrees overnight, resulting in frost formation that could damage sensitive plants and crops. The weather service advises residents to cover or bring indoors any plants that are susceptible to frost.

The frost advisory affects the following counties:

In East Arkansas: Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis.

In North Mississippi: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

In West Tennessee: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

The weather service says the frost advisory may be extended or upgraded to a freeze warning if conditions warrant. Residents are advised to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Cover tender plants with frost blankets or bring plants in pots indoors.