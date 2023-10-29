“Small Town Christmas” to Feature Oxford’s Holiday Events Published 1:05 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

The TV show “Small Town Christmas” from Fox Business Network is coming to Oxford to film an episode from Nov 17 to 20. This show travels to different small towns to show how they celebrate Christmas, with each 30-minute episode focusing on one town’s local holiday traditions, like food, music, and other festivities​.

The filming in Oxford will happen alongside two local events: the Holly Jolly Holidays opening on Nov 18 and the Lighting of the Square on Nov 19.

On Nov 18, filming will occur at the Old Armory Pavilion from 4 to 6 p.m. during the Holly Jolly Holidays opening. There will be a live ice carving, visits with Santa, and activities for kids like inflatables and a climbing wall at this event. The Powerhouse will also have a “mock” ornament auction party.

On Nov 19, they will film the Lighting of the Square event at 6 p.m.

In addition to these main events, the film crew will shoot extra footage around Oxford during their visit. They encourage locals to join the events and have their holiday decorations ready for filming.

The episode that features Oxford will be broadcast on Fox Business Network on Dec 16.