Caution urged due to fallen tree on Hwy 30 East near County Road 2083 Published 10:35 am Monday, October 30, 2023

According to the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department, a significant obstruction has been reported on Hwy 30 East near County Road 2083, where a large tree has toppled over, posing a potential hazard to motorists. Travelers in this area are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed to ensure safety.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has dispatched deputies to the scene to manage traffic and ensure the safety of the motorists. Additionally, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is also en route to address the situation and clear the obstruction.

The authorities are working swiftly to resolve the issue and ensure smooth traffic flow. Meanwhile, residents and travelers are encouraged to seek alternative routes or expect delays if traveling nearby.

As of now, there is no estimated time provided for when the road will be cleared. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Motorists are reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to any instructions provided by the authorities on the scene.