Cold front triggers sharp temperature drop in Oxford Published 1:00 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Oxford residents are feeling the chill as an arctic cold front moves through the Mid-South, significantly dropping temperatures and bringing much-needed rain to the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Memphis Bureau, high temperatures today are only expected to reach the 40s, with overnight temperatures plunging to near freezing levels. This stark temperature contrast from the previous highs in the 70s and 80s is predicted to persist through mid-week.

Arriving on October 29, the cold front carries very cold Canadian air, promising frosty mornings throughout the week. Along with the chill, rain averaging between half an inch to an inch across most areas provides a respite to the dry conditions that have prevailed in the region.

The NWS advises residents to undertake several precautionary measures to protect themselves and their property. Covering exposed skin is recommended to prevent cold-related ailments such as frostbite and hypothermia. For pet owners, ensuring animals have warm shelter or bringing them indoors is crucial. Sensitive vegetation may be at risk as temperatures fall below freezing; covering plants or bringing potted plants indoors is recommended. To prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, residents should consider insulating pipes or allowing a slow drip from faucets, which could prevent costly repairs.

Wind accompanying the cold front may exacerbate the cold, making conditions feel even more frigid. Despite the chilly spell, the rain is a welcome relief, addressing the dry spell that has lingered in the area. Lafayette County is currently under a Freeze Warning.

Residents can visit the National Weather Service Memphis Bureau website for more weather updates and safety guidelines or contact local authorities for additional information on how to prepare for the cold weather period.