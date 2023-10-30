Halloween musing: What if missing someone broke you?
Published 6:00 am Monday, October 30, 2023
Staff writer, fine art photographer and psychotherapist Susan Mah participated in the “One Night Stand” exhibit at the Ole Miss Motel this month and honored her interest in photography and psychology by creating an art installation in one of the motel rooms.
The concept behind the project was to visually represent a person so distraught by unrelenting and obsessive grief that they become unhinged from reality.
A psychological thriller just in time for Halloween!