OHS senior Caroline Berry to serve on PBS student team Published 11:07 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Oxford High School senior Caroline Berry has been chosen to serve on a team to work with PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL) to help guide the team’s editorial strategy and approach.

Berry was one of 26 students chosen to serve on the 2023-24 Student Advisory team.

The team will bring their perspectives on the issues young people want to see covered in the news, contribute feedback to SRL projects, pitch stories, and help determine next year’s SRL prompts.

“I think our world needs to be reminded more of the people [who] are using their time to solve problems rather than creating them,” said Barry. “Reporting from a human interest perspective invites audiences to be internally challenged to engage in the problems they might see in their own communities.“

Members of the student advisory team bring their own diverse approaches to the group.

“It’s never been more important to hear from young people, particularly as we head into the 2024 election cycle,” said Marie Cusick, SRL’s editorial director. “Their voices are critical to informing how we approach our coverage.”

Jay’Shun Mathews of Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., said that he is looking forward to “contributing his skills, experiences, and perspectives to ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are not only heard, but also central in shaping the future of SRL.”